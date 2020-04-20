>>SEE WHAT ABBY'S TALKING ABOUT:

    Hi, I’m Abby! I keep you company while you work on B98.5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every weekday! I grew up in Roswell, Georgia (Go Hornets!) and went to the best college in the nation, the University of Georgia. I’m a huge sports fan, so you will definitely hear me talking about all things Dawgs as well as the professional teams in Atlanta quite a bit! I also love being out in the community and helping with our nonprofit initiatives each year. When I’m not at a UGA game, I’m probably at a concert, finding a new restaurant or traveling somewhere new. Thanks for letting me be a part of your week and for listening to B98.5!

