University of Georgia spring football scrimmage tickets on sale

It’s that time of year! The UGA football team has been going through spring practice, which concludes in the G-Day spring game.

This year’s G-Day red versus black scrimmage will be on Saturday, April 12. The game will be televised, but because the time and TV network have not been announced yet, we don’t have a scrimmage time just yet.

Tickets are now on sale for the Georgia spring game here.

They are $11 each no matter where you sit in the stadium. It’s a great opportunity to bring the family to Sanford Stadium!

Go Dawgs!