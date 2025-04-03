Parade is in town at the Fox this week

If you’re looking for an indoor activity to avoid the pollen this week, I highly suggest heading to the Fox Theatre to see the Tony Award winning musical Parade!

If you don’t know the story, I don’t want to give it away, but Parade is a true story that happened right here in Atlanta and Marietta. It is an incredibly moving musical with a tremendous ensemble cast!

Here are the show times:

Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Friday 8 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets here.