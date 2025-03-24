Influencer’s extreme morning routine going viral

I was at a wedding this weekend, so I was not on the internet very much. When I opened Instagram and Twitter apps on Sunday, my feed was inundated with pictures of bananas, Saratoga water, and buckets of ice water. Influencer Ashton Hall shared his morning routine here, and the internet is having a ton of fun making memes about him.

The morning routine pic.twitter.com/HLhpwpKib8 — Tips For Men - Fashion | Essentials | Luxury (@tipsformenx) March 20, 2025

Now that you’ve watched the video, I can share with you my favorite memes. My favorite parts of this insane morning routine were the multiple face dunks in fancy ice water, four minutes floating in the air, and the banana peel on the face.

Here are some of the hilarious posts from other people online:

starts and stops reading in the same minute, great stuff pic.twitter.com/pn37WnnH7l — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) March 22, 2025

The dive is definitely my favorite part, and people note that later in the video there is clearly a “No Diving” sign.

am I forgetting anything pic.twitter.com/MYHMAWZMRz — matt (@computer_gay) March 22, 2025

If you’ve seen posts like these about the bananas, Saratoga water, or dunking your face in a bucket of water, you now know this influencer is why.

The second bowl of ice water being HANDED TO HIM ten minutes after he washes his face is completely frying me "ah thank you, I haven't dunked my head in a bowl of ice water in nearly three hours!" https://t.co/d6OhIwxmq1 pic.twitter.com/FaPKgXiVfd — 🌸sports tweeter Matthias🌸 (tonesetter) (@sportswaatcher) March 21, 2025

My morning routine usually consists of hitting the snooze button a few times then trying to get myself out of bed in time to go to the gym before work. We’re all just doing our best out here!