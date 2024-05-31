>>SEE WHAT TAD, DREX, & KARA ARE TALKING ABOUT:

On Demand

Tad Drex & Kara On-Demand

Tad Drex & Kara On-Demand

The best of Tad, Drex & Kara

TAD DREX & KARA PODCAST TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19

Top chefs are suggesting a strange new way to cook your turkey this year!

TAD DREX & KARA PODCAST MONDAY NOVEMBER 18

Cheaters are using this sneaky new trick to communicate through an app available on ALL iphones.

TAD DREX & KARA PODCAST FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15

Tad warns of a growing trend that is destroying Thanksgiving.

View All

On Demand

Are You Smarter Than Kara: Road Trip Edition

Are You Smarter Than Kara: Road Trip Edition

Are you smarter than Kara? Play the Road Trip Edition of your favorite game where we ask you and Kara the same pop culture trivia questions. Try to get more questions correct than Kara while you and the family head out on the road!

Cold Desserts, The Incredibles, and Summertime Songs

Are you smarter than Kara? Play the Road Trip Edition of your favorite game where we ask you and Kara the same pop culture trivia questions. Try to get more questions correct than Kara while you and the family head out on the road!

Kung Fu Panda, Baseball, and Fourth of July

Are you smarter than Kara? Play the Road Trip Edition of your favorite game where we ask you and Kara the same pop culture trivia questions. Try to get more questions correct than Kara while you and the family head out on the road!

Summer Blockbusters, Jungle Animals, and Mermaids

Are you smarter than Kara? Play the Road Trip Edition of your favorite game where we ask you and Kara the same pop culture trivia questions. Try to get more questions correct than Kara while you and the family head out on the road!

View All

Forgive and Forget

Need to be forgiven? Do your transgressions need be forgotten? Let us know the who/what/why and you could be our next guest on Forgive & Forget with Tad, Drex, & Kara!

>>MORE FROM TAD, DREX & KARA:

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    Meet Tad, Drex, & Kara!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!