Bill Belichick’s girlfriend trolls the Atlanta Falcons... again

Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

There has been a lot of talk about 72-year-old Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, especially among Atlanta Falcons fans.

His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was first spotted trolling Falcons fans ahead of this year’s Super Bowl wearing an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Champions shirt that never was.

This past Friday (March 28, or 3/28), she was celebrating “3-28″ day, which is the score the Patriots overcame to beat the Falcons in that infamous Super Bowl 51. She again broke out that same champions shirt from the game they lost.