Cox Media Group Atlanta Prize and Contest FAQs

I won a prize! Now what?

General Prize Pick Up Questions

Q: When can I pick up my prize?

A: You will receive an email within one week with information on how you can claim your prize. This email will come from a email address like this 97.1TheRiver@your-favorite-station.com, B98.5@your-favorite-station.com, KISS104.1@your-favorite-station.com or 95.5WSB@your-favorite-station.com.

Often we do not receive concert/event tickets until the week of the event, please have patience.

NOTE: Please do not come to our offices to pick up your prize unless you have been directed to do so via email.

If you the event is coming up within 14 days and you have not receive an email (make sure to check your spam folder), email us at AtlantaRadioPrizes@CMG.com and provide the following info so we can answer your questions as quickly as possible:

Winner Name

Radio Station

Date Won

Prize Won

Question/Concern

Q: I haven’t heard from anyone about my prize yet, what do I do?

A: You will receive an email soon with information on how you can claim your prize. This email will come from a email address like this 97.1TheRiver@your-favorite-station.com, B98.5@your-favorite-station.com, KISS104.1@your-favorite-station.com or 95.5WSB@your-favorite-station.com. Make sure you follow all instructions from these email, fill out the appropriate Release Forms, etc,.

f you the event is coming up soon and you have not receive an email (make sure to check your spam folder), email us at AtlantaRadioPrizes@CMG.com and provide the following info so we can answer your questions as quickly as possible:

Winner Name

Radio Station

Date Won

Prize Won

Question/Concern

Q: Where can I pick up my prize?

A: If you have been instructed to do so, you can claim your prize at the Cox Media Group/WSB Television & Radio building at 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 . Your prize will be with our receptionist in the front lobby.

Q: When is the office open?

A: 8:30am-5:30pm Monday-Friday except Holidays. If you plan to pick up your prize on a holiday or a day before/after a holiday, call the front desk at 404-897-7500 for updated office hours to make sure we are open.

Q: What do I need to claim my prize?

A: In order to claim your prize please finish all your paperwork digitally via the link emailed to you. You will need the following:

Valid Georgia Government-Issued Photo ID (Examples: Unexpired Georgia State ID Card, Drivers License, Military ID stating your GA address)

If you do not have a Valid Georgia Government-Issued Photo ID you can provide the following:

Valid Out-of-State Government-Issued Photo ID, expired Georgia Government-Issued Photo ID, or valid U.S. Passport AND a copy of a utility bill (invoiced within the last 45 days) to show proof of Georgia residency

Q: I live far away, or work from during your office hours every day, what are my other options for prize pick up?

A: You can send someone else to pick up your prize but the person claiming your prize MUST have the following information with them at the time of pick up (no exceptions).

A signed letter from you stating that the person [insert name] is authorized to claim the prize [insert prize info] on your behalf.

A copy of your photo ID

The person claiming the prize will also need to show their photo ID

Q: Can my tickets be left at Will Call at the event?

A: No, tickets are not permitted to be picked up at Will Call unless that is stated explicitly in the email you have received.

Q: How long do I have to pick up my prize after I win?

A: For prizes like gift cards, tickets for attractions, etc. – you have 30 days from the day you are notified that the prize is ready for pickup via the email addresses above. Your prize will be forfeited after 30 days.

A: For concert and event tickets that are for a specific date: You have until 12:00 noon day of event OR if the event is on a weekend or holiday, you have until 12:00 noon the weekday before the event to claim your tickets.

Q: Can I sell my tickets?

A: No, you cannot sell the tickets or prizes you have won, per the Official Rules .

Q: How often can I win a prize from Cox Media Group Atlanta?

A: Per the Official Rules. : Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any contest/sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG-Atlanta radio stations. Refer to specific contest rules for any changes to that policy:

95.5 WSB (WSB-AM, WSBB-FM)

B98.5 (WSB-FM)

97.1 The River (WSRV-FM)

KISS 104.1 (WALR-FM)

If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any of the above CMG Atlanta radio stations within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in a current contest/sweepstakes.

Example: If you win concert tickets from 97.1 The River on Monday, you CANNOT win another prize from B98.5 the next day, a week later, etc. You must wait thirty (30) days to be eligible to win again on ANY CMG Atlanta radio station. Some exceptions may apply, please see the Official Rules for each specific sweepstakes or contest for details.

NOTE: Roommates count as a residing in the same household.

“Cash Prize” FAQs

Q: What do I need to do to receive my check?

A: You must complete all necessary paperwork required by Cox Media Group Atlanta within 30 days of winning or else the prize will be forfeited. Paperwork and instructions will be emailed to you.

In addition to the paperwork, you must also provide a photo copy of a Valid Georgia Government-Issued Photo ID.

Any winner with a Valid Out-of-State Government-Issued Photo ID, expired Georgia Government-Issued Photo ID, or valid U.S. Passport must also provide a copy of a utility bill (invoiced within the last 45 days) to show proof of Georgia residency.

Q: How long does it take to receive a check?

A: Checks are issued within ten (10) weeks following receipt of completed paperwork and ID.

Didn’t answer your question above?

For the quickest response: Email AtlantaRadioPrizes@CMG.com with the information below:

Winner Name

Radio Station

Date Won

Prize Won

Question/Concern

Call 404-897-7500 to ask your question to our front desk. Make sure you have the above information ready in order to get an answer directly from the front desk, or be transferred to a member of the team who can help you, as needed.



