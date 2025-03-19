French Bulldog ranked most popular dog breed for third year in a row

French bulldog
Most popular dog breeds 1. French bulldog (gollykim/Getty Images)
By Abby Jessen

What’s your favorite dog breed? The American Kennel Club has released its annual top dog breed list, and French bulldogs have come in first place for the third year in a row.

The American Kennel Club cites the breed’s small size which makes them suitable for apartment living.

Top Dog Breeds in the U.S.

  1. French Bulldog
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. German Shepherd
  5. Poodle
  6. Dachshund
  7. Beagle
  8. Rottweiler
  9. Bulldog
  10. German Shorthaired Pointer

For more information and the least popular dog breeds, you can check out the American Kennel Club’s list here.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!