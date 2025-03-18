Study shows cities with meanest bosses in America

By Abby Jessen

Do you think your boss is mean? Bosses may be meaner based on where you live or what you do for work.

Preply surveyed Americans about managers' communication habits and the type of language they use with their employees in order to determine the cities with the meanest bosses.

Cities with Meanest Bosses

  1. Chicago, IL
  2. Virginia Beach, VA
  3. Las Vegas, NV
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Los Angeles, CA
  6. Baltimore, MD
  7. Pittsburgh, PA
  8. Cleveland, OH
  9. Atlanta, GA
  10. Seattle, WA
  11. Nashville, TN
  12. Albuquerque, NM
  13. Austin, TX
  14. Phoenix, AZ
  15. Greensboro, NC

In terms of industries with the meanest bosses, food services, construction, manufacturing and retail took the cake.

You can read the full results here.

