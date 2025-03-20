Masters Champions Dinner menu revealed

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: A detailed photograph of a member's Green Jacket badge during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Masters Tournament will be back at Augusta National Golf Course April 10th through 13th. The tournament has many traditions, and FOOD is a major part of it!

Each year, the previous year’s tournament winner gets to host the Masters Champions Dinner the week of the Masters and pick the menu.

Last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler is bringing his Texas roots into the menu. Check it out!