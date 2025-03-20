Masters Champions Dinner menu revealed

The Masters Tournament will be back at Augusta National Golf Course April 10th through 13th. The tournament has many traditions, and FOOD is a major part of it!
Each year, the previous year’s tournament winner gets to host the Masters Champions Dinner the week of the Masters and pick the menu.
Last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler is bringing his Texas roots into the menu. Check it out!
Served in honor of Mr. Scottie Scheffler. #themasters pic.twitter.com/24VayDZhgs— The Masters (@TheMasters) March 19, 2025