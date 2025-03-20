Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival concert schedule released

We’ve known for a few months WHO will be headlining this year’s free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, but now we know WHEN they will be playing.

Here’s the lineup for the festival that will be taking place March 29-30 at Blackburn Park:

Saturday, March 29:

O.A.R 4:30PM

Gavin DeGraw 3PM

Jupiter Coyote 1:45PM

Colton Bowlin 12:45PM

Elijah Johnston 12PM

Sunday, March 30:

Boyz II Men 4:30PM

SWITCHFOOT 3PM

Pop 2000 Tour 1:45PM

The Calling 1PM

Parker Polhill 12:30PM

Festival organizers do note that the lineup and schedule is always subject to change!

Full details can be found here.