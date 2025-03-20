Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival concert schedule released

We’ve known for a few months WHO will be headlining this year’s free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, but now we know WHEN they will be playing.
Here’s the lineup for the festival that will be taking place March 29-30 at Blackburn Park:
Saturday, March 29:
O.A.R 4:30PM
Gavin DeGraw 3PM
Jupiter Coyote 1:45PM
Colton Bowlin 12:45PM
Elijah Johnston 12PM
Sunday, March 30:
Boyz II Men 4:30PM
SWITCHFOOT 3PM
Pop 2000 Tour 1:45PM
The Calling 1PM
Parker Polhill 12:30PM
Festival organizers do note that the lineup and schedule is always subject to change!
Full details can be found here.