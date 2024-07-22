Hello Kitty isn’t a cat?!?

Kids of the 80′s are in complete denial after hearing some crazy information about one of our favorite childhood icons. Over the weekend Hello Kitty celebrated her 50th anniversary and some questionable information came out. Creators clarified that she is NOT a cat, but a little British girl who grew up in London!

Her name is Kitty White, and she has a mom, dad, little sister, and a pet cat named Charmmy Kitty! They continued to say that she has never been depicted as a 4-legged character and has always walked and sat like she only has 2 legs. They did not explain the cat ears nor the whiskers that made most of us believe she was a cat!

