ATHENS, Ga. — The Classic Center Arena, which is set to open later this year in Athens, is wasting no time to find its very first artist to perform – and it’s a rather appropriate one.

The arena announced Monday that you’ll be able to head down the Atlanta Highway in December to see the B-52s as they hold the inaugural concert at the new Classic Center.

Tickets for the inaugural show will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at ClassicCenter.com.