Here we go again: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spotted together in Miami

Page Six reports the duo were seen sitting together at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, watching the Copa América final match. Fan-shot video captured them smiling and talking, but they didn't display any PDA.
Earlier in July, Camila posted a video of herself lip-synching to her song "B.O.A.T." and captioned it "Reminding myself why I shouldn't go back: (id still hit)." She titled the video "the sad truth."
In "B.O.A.T.," which stands for "Best of All Time," Camila sings about a past relationship, her desire for him to admit that he messed up and why they shouldn't get back together. Some fans believe it's about Shawn.
Some of the lyrics are, the lyrics are, "You'd probably have me for a lifetime if you didn't need some help," "You never think it's the right time until I'm good with someone else" and "I wish you'd say 'You were right, that I want you when you're not mine.'"
