Why you shouldn’t unpack after traveling

There are 2 types of people in this world, those who get home from vacation or a business trip and immediately get to unpacking and doing laundry, and then there are those who will still be living partially out of their suitcases for weeks. Now a doctor is encouraging us to all be a little lazy after a trip and not unpack for at least 2 weeks! Virginia-based Dr. Jasin Singh says this is because some unpleasant house guests might have accidentally hitched a ride in your carry-on and leaving them enclosed in a suitcase or bag can prevent them from making your home their own.





Travel writers have generally shared that it is a good practice to unpack and tackle laundry immediately after a vacation or stint of travel. However, Singh’s advice to wait a bit before unloading can be assisted using heat or cold to ensure no creepy crawlies take up residence in your home. Additionally, placing items suspected of being contaminated with bedbugs in sealed plastic bags can help to kill any critters. So what side are you on? Will this info make you change your ways?