‘Tonight is hard’: Child dies from dog bite, sheriff’s office says

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A child in northern Alabama died on Monday after being bitten by a dog, authorities said.

“Tonight is hard,” the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a medical emergency at 6 p.m. CST about five miles west of Hartselle, WHNT-TV reported.

The child was discovered in critical condition and was airlifted to an area hospital, according to WAAY-TV. The dog believed to have bitten the child was euthanized, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the child, their age or gender. It was unclear what led to the animal biting the child.

“Please pray for the family of the child who was killed by a dog tonight in our community, our Deputies, EMS and VFD that responded to the scene,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

An investigation is ongoing.

