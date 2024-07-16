‘We wrapped him in a warm tortilla’: Family rescues baby bird, keeps it warm in tortilla

Bird in a tortilla A baby bird was rescued and kept warm in of all things, a tortilla. (Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center/Facebook)

Thank goodness they opted for the large tortillas and not the small ones.

A family was having an afternoon barbecue when they found what they thought was an orphaned barn owl. The bird was on the ground with no parents nearby, the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wrote on Facebook.

Mom was worried that the bird was cold, but they needed something to wrap it in. Apparently, the first thing they could find was a tortilla that the mother, whose name was not released, asked someone to throw on their grill to warm it up.

The family then wrapped the bird like a burrito.

When a rehabber from the wildlife center got to the location, the bird turned out to be a Mississippi kite, a type of raptor that looks a bit like a hawk.

The bird was taken back to the rescue facility Sunday with employees writing, “Undoubtedly, it was an inventive method to keep the baby warm, and surprisingly, it was effective.”

Only in Texas and maybe Mexico. 🤣 This evening, we were contacted about a possible orphaned Barn Owl. Rehabber Christy... Posted by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, July 13, 2024

The Texas-based wildlife rescue cares for about 3,000 animals annually and is run on donations.





