B98.5’s Featured Teacher Presented by Delta Community Credit Union

Featured Teacher (B98.5) 2023

B98.5 and Delta Community Credit Union are recognizing outstanding teachers in the Atlanta area and we need your help. Do you know a teacher who goes above and beyond every day? Nominate them here for a chance to become a featured teacher. One teacher will be chosen each month to receive a $500 Amazon Gift Card from Delta Community Credit Union and be featured on the on the B98.5 Instagram.

Submit the following info below to nominate an awesome teacher:

  • YOUR contact info
  • Teacher’s name
  • Teacher’s school (Must be a private or public elementary, middle, or high school located in the Atlanta Metro Area)
  • 500 words or less explaining why this teacher deserves for be a “Featured Teacher”

Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Delta Community Credit Union--Everything your bank should be™.

Submit your email or log in with Facebook below to begin your nomination:

Delta Community Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/8/24–5/12/24. Open to GA residents, 18+. To enter, fill out Official Entry Form at www.B985.com during applicable Contest Period. Limit: 1 entry/person. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.B985.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!