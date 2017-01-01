Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
Atlanta is waking up to Tad and Melissa Carter weekday mornings from 5-9AM on B98.5! From Melissa Carter's Can of Crazy to Group Therapy see what you've missed on the show!
Nicole Kidman clarifies call for nation to unite behind Donald Trump
Trump slams 'Saturday Night Live' after press conference sketch
Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recalls organic baby powder over infection risk
Burt Reynolds to auction replica 'Smokey and the Bandit' Trans-Am
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
Britain's Prince Charles co-authors a book on climate change
Prada goes in search of the naïve, Missoni bursts with color
Repaired and ready: Venue where a young Dylan played reopens
Kidman says comments about Trump support weren't endorsement
Report: Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Trump inauguration concert
Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean get museum exhibits
Broadway's biggest stars to sing on Inauguration Day, in NYC
Jude Law stars as a disruptive pontiff in HBO's 'Young Pope'
Rosie O’Donnell calls for martial law ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Nicole Kidman thinks it’s time we all get behind President-elect Trump
Josh Holloway: The stakes get higher on season 2 of 'Colony'
Benefit to fight pulmonary fibrosis draws Stephanie J. Block
The 2017 Tony Awards show goes back to Radio City Music Hall
Study: Just 7 percent of top films in 2016 directed by women
Don Draper and 'Mad Men' archive land at University of Texas
5 things to know about Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
Controversial Atlanta megachurch Bishop Eddie Long has died, church says
School social media director fired after correcting student's misspelled tweet
Seattle's Bennett berates reporter after playoff loss to Falcons
Oregon man finds winning lottery ticket just before it expires
Retired Georgia teacher climbed Stone Mountain 300 times in 2016
Historically black college's band raises $365K to play at Trump inauguration
Trump fires back at John Lewis for calling his presidency 'not legitimate'
Driver negotiates truck down icy mountain after it jackknifes
South Florida grandmother missing for weeks; family pleads for return
Body art on Florida prison inmates runs from freaky to kinky
Newborn taken from Florida hospital in 1998 found; woman arrested
Family makes bucket list for 9-year-old with terminal brain tumor
12-year-old pulls gun in fight over chicken nugget, police say
Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot' immigration status for Cuban migrants
Charges dropped against black teen accused of stealing 65-cent carton of milk
Bush daughters welcome Obama daughters to exclusive former first-children club
Woman in labor, 7 children, some with tape over mouths, pulled from stolen vehicle
Bible study canceled after group claims doughnuts enticed attendance
6-year-old girl continues amazing progress after paralyzing injury
WATCH: Inflatable backpack saves snowboarder during avalanche
Caller asks Niagara Falls police to 'stop wind from blowing'
Joe Biden wipes away tears as Obama surprises him with nation's highest civilian honor
Chargers reveal new logo before move to Los Angeles; fans react
Here's the little girl who stole the show at the Golden Globes
Utah mother arrested for locking 12-year-old son in 'torture chamber' for a year
Claims: Nutella ingredient could cause cancer, hazelnut spread company fights back
Renovations continue on Oklahoma home seen in 'The Outsiders' film
Photographer saves woman whose vehicle sinks into frigid canal
85-year-old man uses cane to save two women from burning car
Middle-schooler hospitalized after eating marijuana edible on school bus
88-year-old man builds knitting machine, donates 10,000 pairs of socks to the homeless
Baby girl shares food with dog, then gets angry when he wastes it
Officers under scrutiny after handcuffed teen shoots, kills self in backseat of patrol car
Coretta Scott King opposed Jeff Sessions' nomination to federal bench in 1986 letter
Single mother working on nursing degree gets generous tip from stranger at airport
Young cancer patient gets personal video from Patriots’ Gronkowski
Police: Students brought gun to Florida school, posed with it in selfies
J.J. Watt visits hospital bedside of boy injured in crash, replaces destroyed jersey
