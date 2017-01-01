Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Laurence Fishburne calls Nelson Mandela role 'life-changing'
Preview of 2017 Super Bowl commercials: Budweiser takes on immigration
Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Finding Dory' to comment on travel ban
Special agent who once helped capture El Chapo has book deal
Lindsay Lohan on social media again, posting about meeting Turkish president
Music Review: LeAnn Rimes is a sultry survivor on 'Remnants'
GLAAD: Films dip, comic books up in award-worthy gay content
Spanish film icon Almodovar chosen as Cannes' jury president
Israel's Arabs divided by film's portrayal of changing world
Samantha Bee plans counter White House Correspondents Dinner
Public memorial to be held for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Winona Ryder's many facial expressions after 'Stranger Things' wins SAG Award
Kal Penn raises $500K for refugees after being told he doesn't 'belong in this country'
When you're a VIP member you can enter secret contests, WIN back stage passes and one-of-a-kind experiences even get tickets to the best shows in town before anyone else. What are you waiting for? JOIN NOW!
Atlanta is waking up to Tad and Melissa Carter weekday mornings from 5-9AM on B98.5! From Melissa Carter's Can of Crazy to Group Therapy see what you've missed on the show!
Public sex at Florida court house under investigation after graphic video sent
Drunken driver swerves onto set of DUI awareness promo, police say
Medical impact of Trump travel ban: baby’s heart surgery halted, doctor denied entry at border
Shots fired inside Boston Public Schools' district headquarters
Boston Marathon bombing survivor to marry firefighter who saved her
Trump already planning 2020 re-election bid, raises millions so far
Need a break from politics on social media? There's an app for that
Oklahoma substitute teacher jailed for exposing herself to students during cartwheel
Jenna Bush Hager cites George W. Bush’s 2001 speech at Islamic Center of Washington
Who is Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court?
Groundhog Day stay in Punxsutawney costlier than Houston for Super Bowl
Cancer-stricken Patriots fan gets Super Bowl ticket from ex-Falcons player
Houston is hosting Super Bowl LI, but the real Houston a long way from home
Naked and afraid: Pastor flees after man catches him in bed with wife
Family of Syrians turned away at border voted for Donald Trump
Black bear attacks man, his dog in front yard of Florida home
Woman throws 5-year-old into path of oncoming train, police say
Florida man who buried dead mother in back yard for Social Security benefits gets 5 years in prison
Trump won't overturn Obama order offering LGBT workplace protections
Boy Scouts to troops, packs: Allow transgender children to join scouts
Teen with leukemia fires Taser at police officer to fulfill bucket-list wish
President Trump fires acting Attorney General for refusing to defend immigration order
Ivanka Trump tweet of photo in gown draws criticism amidst protests of refugee executive order
Red panda still on the lam in Virginia a week after escaping zoo
Maryland deer nicknamed Jughead finally freed from plastic container
New Florida law could bring hard liquor to big-box grocery, retail stores
Florida man in SpongeBob outfit breaks into home, stands over sleeping woman
Teacher takes student whose father died to father-daughter dance
Man captures skiing fall off cliff with GoPro strapped to head
Donald Trump blames airport woes on 'tears of Sen. Schumer,' computer glitches, protesters
Public memorial to be held for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Fans send Pats to Houston with rally outside Gillette Stadium
Donald Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court
Attorney: Seven detained after disembarking cruise at Port Canaveral
Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in wake of Trump travel ban
Seven bricks of drugs discovered at American Airlines maintenance base
Hundreds gathered at Atlanta airport to protest Trump immigration order
Lyft announces $1 million donation to ACLU after Trump's travel ban
Trump immigration ban causes fear anger among Muslims, politicians
Trump administration in defense mode over controversial Muslim travel ban
Hillary Clinton reacts to Trump travel ban: 'This is not who we are'
Chinese New Year boosts demand for renting fake girlfriends, boyfriends
Airbnb offers free rooms to those affected by immigration ban
Protests erupt in response to Trump's executive order on immigration
Georgia parents found guilty of locking son in basement for 18 months
Woman who claimed Emmett Till whistled at her says she made it up in new book
Donald Trump called Park Service in effort to disprove inauguration crowd photos
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself