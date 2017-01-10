Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
Atlanta is waking up to Tad and Melissa Carter weekday mornings from 5-9AM on B98.5! From Melissa Carter's Can of Crazy to Group Therapy see what you've missed on the show!
Harry Belafonte talks Trump, women's march, peaceful protest
Thelma Schoonmaker on sculpting 'Silence' and editing Powell
Review: 'Slenderman' explores online craze, attempted murder
Paramount inks $1B film co-finance deal with 2 Chinese firms
'NCIS: Los Angeles,' 'Crossing Jordan' actor Miguel Ferrer dead at 61
Queen of country Dolly Parton turns 71, still moving and shaking
Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump demonstration
Who won big at the 2017 People's Choice Awards? See the winners list
Caitlyn Jenner thinks the Republican Party needs help with LGBTQ issues
'A Dog's Purpose' producers respond to video of possible abuse, says German shepherd is fine
Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony/ATV over copyright
Disney video appears to confirm theory that every Pixar movie is related
Lady Gaga teases Super Bowl performance with behind the scenes video
Music Review: Delbert McClinton, at 76, brings it once again
Michael Flynn Jr. mocks Women's March: 'Women already have equal rights'
Convicted murderer says he was helping homeless man by killing him
First lady Melania Trump: 5 things to know about her inauguration look
Realtor loses job after calling police to help dog abandoned in vacant home
Party on at 'Wayne’s World' 25th anniversary movie screenings
Boy thinks he survived being struck by car because he’s Spider-Man, family says
White House flip: How crews move one first family in, one out
'A Dog's Purpose' premiere canceled as video of possible abuse investigated, author issues statement
Family seeking closure, wants mother's body out of car submerged in Sacramento River
Air Force One transition report shows Trump's plane was once Paul Allen's
Judge Judy disapproves of one of President Obama’s latest decisions
Man loses 9 teeth, suffers burns after e-cigarette device explodes in mouth
Obama writes open letter to Americans: 'You made me a better man'
LGBTQ activists hold 'Queer Dance Party' outside Mike Pence's house
Justice Clarence Thomas to make history as first black person to swear in a vice president
Michelle Obama posts romantic photo as first couple prepare to leave
Anonymous warns Trump: 'You are going to regret the next four years'
School district's social media coordinator fired for mocking student's tweet
WATCH: 58-year-old toaster still kickin' after all this time
Get 'free cruise' robocalls? You could score $500 per call in class-action settlement
Restaurant owner criticized for offering stereotypical special on MLK Jr. Day
White House photographer shares his favorite pictures of the Obamas
'He’s hacking into her!' Chilling 911 calls describe machete attack on teen
Doctor's warning prompts George H.W. Bush to skip inauguration
Trump’s tweeting a ‘bad thing,’ according to majority of Americans in new poll
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush remain in hospital, but improving
Wells Fargo rejects request for Black Lives Matter debit card
Pulse nightclub shooter's wife, Noor Salman, appears in court
Children abducted in 1985 found, mother arrested, Rhode Island police say
Here's how many people are expected to attend Trump's inauguration
Photographer captures baby's final moments after parents get devastating news
Atlanta megachurch pastor Eddie Long’s daughter shares tribute, tattoo in her dad’s memory
Questions remain in death of 3-year-old killed in nursery school parking lot
Did baby of homeless woman die in freezing cold or was child stillborn? Authorities disagree
Video shows woman kidnapped as infant in Florida joking about getting kidnapped
