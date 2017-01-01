Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
Trump's ban will keep Iranian Oscar-nominated filmmaker from ceremony
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
Sheridan, Huston, Ehrenreich go to war in 'The Yellow Birds'
'Today Show' hour with Al Roker, Tamron Hall may move for Megyn Kelly, reports say
'Today Show' anchors scared by 'Rings' girl in suitcase on live TV
Teen with bone disorder sings national anthem, brings crowd to tears
Willie Nelson cancels weekend shows in Las Vegas, expected to return next week
Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his son, ex-wife
Review: In 'The Salesman,' echoes of Arthur Miller in Tehran
Court: 'K-19: The Widowmaker' sub must be removed from river
Before Mary Tyler Moore's death, Michelle Obama discussed how her show influenced her life
India.Arie defends Chrisette Michele's inaugural performance
Mom of ex-'Love & Hip Hop' star possibly kidnapped, police say
Mary Tyler Moore brought more than funny to her sitcom roles
Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80
Valentino designer in solo couture debut; Gaultier goes acid
Butch Trucks, founding member of Allman Brothers, dies at 69
Jill Scott follows Maya Angelou's footsteps with quote cards
Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band drummer and founding member, dies at 69
Hundreds gathered at Atlanta airport to protest Trump immigration order
Lyft announces $1 million donation to ACLU after Trump's travel ban
Trump immigration ban causes fear anger among Muslims, politicians
Trump administration in defense mode over controversial Muslim travel ban
Hillary Clinton reacts to Trump travel ban: 'This is not who we are'
Chinese New Year boosts demand for renting fake girlfriends, boyfriends
Airbnb offers free rooms to those affected by immigration ban
Protests erupt in response to Trump's executive order on immigration
Georgia parents found guilty of locking son in basement for 18 months
Woman who claimed Emmett Till whistled at her says she made it up in new book
Donald Trump called Park Service in effort to disprove inauguration crowd photos
Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev: 'Looks like the world is preparing for war'
Teacher on leave after shouting 'Die!,' firing water gun at Trump image
New York police rescue more than 100 puppies from truck crash
Philadelphia mayor: Donald Trump lied about increasing murder rate
Drugs sold at Burger King drive-thru with code 'fries extra crispy,' police say
Man struggling with depression finds joy, purpose buying food for strangers
Man attacks Muslim airline employee, says Trump 'will get rid of all of you,' prosecutors say
3-year-old who died waiting for new heart gets police escort home
Woman’s marriage to homeless man highlights 40-year friendship
Teacher's aide feigned cancer to get out of work for court date, officials say
Escaped convict found using identity of baby who died in 1949
Slave skit at middle school outrages Virginia mom, district investigating
New Mexico councilman fired from private-sector job for controversial Facebook post
Homeless Kentucky family found living in woods gets surprise from police
President Donald Trump gets 'beautiful letter' from outgoing President Barack Obama
Trump EPA order sets off national parks tweets about climate change
Teen who stabbed woman 21 times writes in diary: 'It was absolutely fantastic'
'Alternative facts' like differing weather reports, Sean Spicer claims
Not Trump’s fault U.S. now considered a ‘flawed democracy,’ report says
Yarn shop to women's march knitters: Shop someplace else for yarn
Woman almost carjacked while stopping for dummy in road, police say
Health care worker appears to attack woman, 94, in shocking video
Trump voter surprises D.C. waitress with $450 tip, heartwarming message of unity
Twins born to white mother, black father have different skin colors
Trump threatens to send in ‘Feds’ if Chicago ‘doesn’t fix the horrible carnage’
Steve Bannon, Tiffany Trump, Steven Mnuchin all registered to vote in two states
President Trump to halt Syrian refugee admissions indefinitely
Trump celebrates inauguration crowd size with commemorative photo
‘Strong, beautiful’ conjoined babies separated in marathon 21-hour surgery
Cat-dragging woman caught on camera, wanted by Los Angeles police
Senior Secret Service agent 'would take jail time over a bullet' for Trump
Watch: Commuter train plows into semitruck after crossing gates malfunction
Melania Trump’s scowl on inauguration day sparks ‘Free Melania’ hashtag
Here’s what you should know about megachurch leader Eddie Long’s funeral
Cards Against Humanity seeks CEO, describes Obama in job posting
M&M's want to add romance to your Valentine's Day with white cheesecake flavor
75-year-old woman, son survive flying through tornado in bathtub, report says
Does White House press secretary Sean Spicer have a vendetta against Dippin' Dots?
Sales of George Orwell's '1984' surge after Kellyanne Conway's 'alternative facts' comments
