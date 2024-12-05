Merry Little Christmas 2024: The Vazquez Family

The Vazquez family is a multi-generational household, with two children ages 12 and 8. The grandmother nominated her family in hopes of bringing some holiday cheer after a difficult couple of years. She is battling cancer while working with her son to care for the grandchildren after the death of her oldest son. She told us, “I don’t see how we can manage Christmas dinner, let alone gifts from Santa.”

Click here for the Vazquez family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

