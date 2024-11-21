Merry Little Christmas families and gift registries

This year B98.5 is giving deserving local families a “Merry Little Christmas” filled with some big gifts!

If you are able to help these amazing families have a Merry Little Christmas, please purchase any of the items listed on the families’ registries and have the gifts sent to the B98.5 Offices or bring them by during business hours. All gifts must be at the B98.5 offices by the end of the day on ****. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Thanks to Breda Pest Management, Publix and Stone Mountain Park for making this program possible!

Meet the 2024 Merry Little Christmas Families

The Cave Family

Merry Little Christmas 2024: Cave Family

The Cave family was nominated by their eldest/adult daughter, Carristina. She told us that her family of several children under the age of 18, is currently homeless and staying in a one-room hotel. Carristina does her best to contribute but it has been difficult since being in a car accident where she was permanently hurt. She wants to make this Christmas special for the kids. She said “I don’t want anything, but if you just did it for the kids…me and my mom seeing them happy would warm our hearts. Thank you if you took the time to read this.“

Click here for the Cave family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

The Pierce Family

Merry Little Christmas 2024: Pierce Family

In life, there are moments when a little extra support can make all the difference, not just for an individual, but for an entire family. Chalonda is the mother an an 8-year old daughter, and she lost her job in June due to company downsizing. As bills continue to pile up, she has found herself in a position where necessities like food, clothing, and other expenses have become increasingly difficult to afford. The Pierce family has been impacted by ongoing challenges including a number of deaths and illnesses. Despite these setbacks and difficult times, they continue to volunteer at church and remain involved in the community. Chalonda told us “I am not just seeking help; I am seeking an opportunity to regain my independence for me and my daughter. Thank you for considering my family in this contest, and for giving me the chance to create a brighter future.”

Click here for the Pierce family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

