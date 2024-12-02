Merry Little Christmas 2024: The Pierce Family

Merry Little Christmas 2024: Pierce Family

In life, there are moments when a little extra support can make all the difference, not just for an individual, but for an entire family. Chalonda is the mother an an 8-year old daughter, and she lost her job in June due to company downsizing. As bills continue to pile up, she has found herself in a position where necessities like food, clothing, and other expenses have become increasingly difficult to afford. The Pierce family has been impacted by ongoing challenges including a number of deaths and illnesses. Despite these setbacks and difficult times, they continue to volunteer at church and remain involved in the community. Chalonda told us “I am not just seeking help; I am seeking an opportunity to regain my independence for me and my daughter. Thank you for considering my family in this contest, and for giving me the chance to create a brighter future.”

Click here for the Pierce family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click here for more Merry Little Christmas!

