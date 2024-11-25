Merry Little Christmas 2024: The Cave family

The Cave family was nominated by their eldest/adult daughter, Carristina. She told us that her family of several children under the age of 18, is currently homeless and staying in a one-room hotel. Carristina does her best to contribute but it has been difficult since being in a car accident where she was permanently hurt. She wants to make this Christmas special for the kids. She said “I don’t want anything, but if you just did it for the kids…me and my mom seeing them happy would warm our hearts. Thank you if you took the time to read this.“

Click here for the Cave family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click here for more Merry Little Christmas!

