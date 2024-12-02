Merry Little Christmas 2024: The Beckham Family

The Beckham family is made up of a single mother and her four children ages 4, 5, 11 and 14. The family member who nominated them told us, “The mother has done everything she can to make ends meet. For several months she was behind on rent in the new place, only able to pay partial. Thank God her rental did not evict her and her four kids. They work with her each month. She doesn’t know what she will do for the kids for Christmas. They need winter clothes and shoes as well. As her mother and their grandmother, I know their struggles. I am asking B98.5 to assist Princess and her children this Christmas.”

Click here for the Beckham family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

