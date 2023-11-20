Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Blanton Family

Jamie has been trying to get back on her feet. She burned her hands at a young age and lost feeling in them, making working hard at times. Just after Jamie was finally able to find a job that works with her and began to get ahead in life, her daughter had to have a major knee surgery and orthodontic braces. Jamie is a devoted mother and is taking care of her daughter until she makes a full recovery, but Jamie will be out of work until then. Jamie always tries to help others however she can, even with her own dwindling resources and a car in need of repairs. Her daughter loves to draw and has only asked for 1 thing for Christmas, a beginners drawing tablet that doesn’t need a computer. They love to spend time playing board games and Jamie is even teaching her daughter to sew. With hospital bills looming over them, Jamie would be very appreciative for the chance to get to spoil her daughter just a little this holiday season.

Click here for the Blanton family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

