Amazing Jordan Davis: Georgia icon delivers eye-opening performances on and off field

Jordan Davis Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) after the Bulldogs' game against Charleston Southern on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Davis was made an honorary red coat member. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia football icon Jordan Davis has delivered two jaw-dropping performances in one week, the most recent off the field.

Davis went viral on social media after being recorded singing on the “Philly Special Christmas” album with teammates.

WOW! Not only is Jordan Davis killing it on the field for the #Eagles this year, he’s got an AMAZING voice. 🤯



Checkout @SwaggiDavis singing on the Philly Special Christmas Special album with @JasonKelce, @LaneJohnson65, and @jordan_mailata! 🎅🏻🦅#FlyEaglesFly #GoDawgs… pic.twitter.com/xfF4iE9V1b — Philly Dawgs (@PHLDawgs) November 29, 2023

Davis’ singing performance comes just days after he played a career-high 62 snaps in the Eagles 37-34 overtime win over Buffalo.

The former Georgia Outland Trophy and Badnarik Award winner was the leader of the Bulldogs legendary ' “No-Name Defense” in 2021, anchoring the defensive line while practicing and preaching a team-first attitude.

It was Davis’ 2020 decision to return for his senior season alongside fellow returning first-round defensive line senior Devonte Wyatt that opened the door for the Bulldogs back-to-back championship seasons.

Coach Kirby Smart is known to attract 5 stars, but Davis’ story represents how Georgia can also develop less-heralded talent. Davis was a 3-star prospect out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, N.C., who went on to gain FWAA Freshman All-American status en route to what was surely a College Football Hall of Fame worthy career.

Davis is starting to have the same sort of impact in the NFL, enjoying a strong second season in the NFL after trimming his weight down to 336 pounds.

Read more at DawgNation.com