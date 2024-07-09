Watch Billie Eilish & FINNEAS take the ﻿'Hot Ones Versus' ﻿challenge

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS step into the ring of spice in the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus.

In the spinoff of the popular YouTube show, guests ask each other personal questions, and if they choose not to answer, they must eat a Wing of Death.

The brother-sister duo were game to answer nearly every question, including about the biggest fight they had while recording Eilish's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. They did, however, decline a few, including one that asked Billie to rank four of her favorite artists -- Lana Del Rey, Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino and Tyler, the Creator -- from "most to least talented."

Eilish also ate a wing, which were vegan, when she wasn't able to name FINNEAS' favorite song of hers. When FINNEAS revealed his pick to be her Barbie song "What Was I Made For?", Billie replied, "I literally forgot that song existed."

By the end of the episode, both Eilish and FINNEAS had running eyes and noses from the spice, though Billie was ultimately declared the victor.

"Billie, who doesn't have enough trophies," FINNEAS quipped.

Eilish's tour in support of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT launches in North America in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.