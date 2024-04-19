Woman picking up pizza for dinner wins $2M playing lottery

A woman went out to get pizza for dinner in Macomb County, Michigan, and ended up coming home a winner.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MACOMB COUNTY, MIch. — A woman went out to get pizza for dinner in Macomb County, Michigan, and ended up coming home a winner.

Michigan Lottery said the 41-year-old woman who has decided to remain anonymous, won her big prize on the lottery’s $2,000 Large instant game.

Her ticket was purchased at Party Palace Liquor in Shelby Township.

“My husband is usually the one who buys scratch-off tickets, but I decided to stop and buy one on my way to pick up pizza,” the woman said, according to the lottery. “While I was waiting for my pizza, I sat in my car and scratched the ticket. It was surreal when I realized I’d won $2 million. I called my husband to tell him the big news because I was so excited. I couldn’t wait until I got home!”

The winner decided to receive the winning money as a one-time payment of $1.3 million, according to MLive.com. She said that she is planning to use the money to pay off some bills and go on a vacation.

