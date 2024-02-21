White House unveils ornament honoring former President Jimmy Carter

On Wednesday, the White House Historical Association unveiled a Christmas ornament in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The White House Historical Association designs an ornament every year in its efforts to raise money for preservation efforts, according to WSB-TV. This year, the association is honoring Carter.

Carter, 99, is the oldest living former United States president, according to the news outlet.

The ornament included doves as a symbol of Carter’s peacemaking efforts while president. It also includes The Seawolf-class USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) on the back since Carter was the only president to serve in a submarine. A globe represents Carter’s commitment to the environment. And of course, peanuts and their yellow blossoms, The White House Historical Association said in a news release.

“With these intricate ornaments, we are able to educate Americans about the unique and important parts of our country’s history,” said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association. “Each ornament furthers the Association’s mission to protect, preserve, and provide access to the rich history of America’s Executive Mansion.”

The first ornament was sent to Carter so he could see them first, according to WSB.

You can purchase the Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament online and in select stores for $24.95.

The store locations are:

  • The White House History Shop, 1610 H St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006
  • The White House Visitor Center, 1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20006
  • Mayflower Hotel Pop-Up Shop, 1127 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

More information about the White House Ornaments can be found on the White House Historical Association’s website.

