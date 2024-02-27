Trump Georgia case: ‘Star witness’ to testify over Fani Willis misconduct allegations

Terrence Bradley Witness Terrence Bradley looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Feb. 16, 2024 in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool via Getty Images, File)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia judge is expected to hold a hearing on Tuesday afternoon as he considers whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from handling the case against former President Donald Trump and others, WSB-TV reported.

An official told the news station that the hearing will focus on testimony from lawyer Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney. At hearings held earlier this month, Bradley declined to talk about the relationship between Willis and Wade, citing attorney-client privilege.

Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman, earlier asked a judge to remove the pair from the case, citing a “clandestine personal relationship” that she said began before Wade was hired as special prosecutor, creating a conflict of interest. Both Willis and Wade admitted to the relationship earlier this month. They testified that it began in early 2022, after Wade was hired as special prosecutor, and ended in the summer of 2023.

On the stand earlier this month, both Wade and Willis denied any wrongdoing, insisting that their relationship was private but not secret and that it never benefited Willis financially. Wade said he sometimes paid for Willis’ travel expenses on his business card but added that he got reimbursement in cash.

Bradley, who was billed as a “star witness” to the allegations, is believed to have personal knowledge about when the relationship between Willis and Wade started, WSB reported. In an email obtained by CNN, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said questioning of Bradley could resume after an in-camera hearing in which he found “that the interested parties did not meet their burden of establishing that the communication(s) are covered by attorney-client privilege.”

Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis’ who had a falling out with the district attorney in 2022, told the court earlier this month that Willis and Wade began a romantic relationship after they met in 2019 and that it was ongoing in 2020 and 2021. Wade denied that he was in a relationship with anyone at the time, saying that he was battling cancer in 2020 and part of 2021, and as such had to take additional precautions to isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was not immediately clear what might happen to the case against Trump and his co-defendants if Willis is disqualified. Pointing to the political and legal challenges, CNN reported that another prosecutor might not be willing to take up the case. Court proceedings could also be delayed past when voters go to the polls to pick the next president in November.

Trump has long been the frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Authorities filed charges against the former president, Roman and 17 others accused of racketeering to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges.

The former president and others charged in the case have denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.





