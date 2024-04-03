Target car seat trade-in event set for April 14-27, company announces

Target car seat trade-in Target’s annual car seat trade-in is set for April 14 to April 27, the company announced. (fcafotodigital/Getty Images)

Target’s annual car seat trade-in is set for April 14 to April 27, the company announced.

The event allows those who trade in an old car seat to get a 20% coupon to put toward a new seat or other baby gear.

According to Target, the company will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged, according to the retailer.

How does it work? Follow these steps:

Drop off an old car seat or base at your local Target in a designated box that is inside the store near the Guest Services desk. Scan the QR code on the drop-off box that will take you to the Target app. Then find, “Add to Target Circle Bonus.” You will see your offer in the Target app, where it will remain until it expires. The bonus will be applied to your next qualifying purchase and can be redeemed twice. Click the + to save the offer. You can place an order online or scan the barcode at a cash register in-store. According to Target, the bonus is valid until May 11, 2024, and can be combined with other item offers.

Target has recycled more than 2.6 million car seats since it started the car seat trade-in program in 2016. That amounts to around 39 million pounds of recycled material.

