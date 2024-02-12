Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seal overtime win with a kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealed one of the most dramatic Super Bowl games with a kiss on Sunday night.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner, who flew from Japan to make it to Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII, was treated to an overtime thriller as Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in just the second overtime game in the series’ history.

Swift and Kelce celebrated the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl victory in five seasons with several long embraces and multiple kisses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The singer stood next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, clapping and smiling as the Chiefs tight end spoke to CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Kelce, who, unlike Swift, is a long shot ever to win a Grammy Award, belted a few lines from Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” and then led cheering Chiefs fans into a spirited rendition of the Beastie Boys’ hit “Fight for Your Right,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

YOU GOTTA FIGHT

FOR YOUR RIGHT

TO LOMBARDIIIII 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BDMfZnHngh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

Swift reportedly told Kelce that the game was “unbelievable,” according to People.

It will not be a cruel summer for Swift or Kelce. The singer returns to her blockbuster Eras tour with dates in Australia beginning on Friday, and Kelce can take satisfaction that the Chiefs are now the NFL’s newest dynasty.

