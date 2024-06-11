Resellers bank on Bluey Dollarbucks

Bluey coins FILE PHOTO: Coins depicting the characters from the animated television show Bluey are being resold on eBay. (Ludo Studio/Disney Plus)

Bluey Dollarbucks sounds like it could be the newest cryptocurrency, but it isn’t. Still, it could be bringing in a jackpot for resellers.

The Royal Australian Mint released Bluey Dollarbucks, a series of coins that featured an image of the cartoon character Bluey, the Heeler family or Bluey and Bingo as the Grannies. The coin’s obverse had an image of King Charles III.

The mint pressed 90,000 $1 coins. Most — 75,000 of them — were sold in a three-coin set that retailed for $55, while each coin retailed for $20 individually.

They were sold in a ballot — with an approximately 1 in 10 chance to buy — through the mint’s call center, authorized dealers and at the mint’s shop at the Canberra Museum and Gallery, where about 300 prospective collectors lined up hoping to get the coins, the Lismore City News reported.

The coins were promoted as a way to get kids interested in coin collection.

“We hope that through this new Bluey program we are cultivating the coin collector of tomorrow,” Leigh Gordon, the mint’s chief executive said, according to 7 News.

The coins went on sale Wednesday and by Thursday, the mint said they were sold out. However, there is always the secondary market.

Resellers posted ads for the Bluey coins on the online auction site eBay, selling the Dollarbucks for way more than a buck.

The lowest price as of June 11 was $87.42 plus nearly $18 shipping from Australia for a single coin.

The highest price at the same time was $527.14 with $21.08 shipping from Australia for the three coins on cards, a sticker sheet and a themed outer box.

