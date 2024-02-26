Recall alert: 79K BMW vehicles recalled over brake assist issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 79,600 BMW vehicles due to brake issues.
The NHTSA said the integrated brake system may not work correctly causing power brake assist to be lost. It can also cause the antilock brake and dynamic stability control systems to malfunction.
The following BMWs are part of the recall:
2023 models
- xDrive28i
- 2024 X5 sDrive40i
- X5 xDrive40i
- X5 M60i
- X5M
- X5 xDrive50e
- X6 xDrive40i
- X6M60i
- X6M
- 2023-2024
- X7 xDrive40i
- X7 M60i
- XB7, XM, 740i
- 740i xDrive
- 760i xDrive
- i7 eDrive50
- i7 xDrive60
- i7 M70
2024 530i
- 530i xDrive
- i5 eDrive40
- i5 M60
- 750e xDrive
- Rolls Royce Spectre
Dealerships will replace the brake system for free. Owners will receive letters notifying them that their vehicle has been recalled starting April 5. Or they can call BMW directly at 800-525-7417 or Rolls Royce at 877-877-3735.
