Recall alert: 710K LED light fixtures recalled for fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than half a million LED light fixtures that could cause a fire.

The CPSC said the plastic pins that hold the LED board in the High Bay Light Fixture can break down and allow it to come loose, either making contact with the lens or something that is combustible, posing a fire hazard.

The lights were made by Best Lighting Products. The recall involves 710,600 lights that were sold in the U.S. and another 19,100 that were sold in Canada.

The fixtures were sold in white and are usually used in warehouses or other facilities with high ceilings. They were sold in several different wattages: 90, 105, 135, 178, 180, 215, 265, 320 and 425.

The following models are part of the recall:

LEDFHB90

LEDFHB105

LEDFHB135

LEDFHB178

LEDFHB180

LEDFHB215

LEDFHB265

LEDFHB320

LEDFHB425

Consumers are being told to examine the lights for any pin degradation, a loose LED board, or lens discoloration and if there are any issues to stop using them immediately, the CPSC said.

You can register the lights online and schedule a free inspection and on-site repair.

For more information, call Best Lighting Products at 888-204-9905 or visit the company’s website.

