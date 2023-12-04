Recall alert: 32K Jeeps recalled due to battery issue; owners told to park outside

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 32,100 Jeep hybrid vehicles. (yevtony/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 32,000 hybrid Jeeps.

The NHTSA said that the batteries of some 2021 through 2023 Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles can fail internally and lead to a fire while parked or driving.

Owners are being told not to recharge their vehicles and park outside, away from buildings until repairs are done.

Dealers will update the high-voltage battery pack software and replace the battery pack assembly if needed.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 11 but they can contact Chrysler (FCA US), the manufacturer of Jeeps at 800-853-1403. The internal number for the recall is 89A.

