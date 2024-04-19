Man lights himself on fire outside courthouse during Trump trial: reports

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man appeared to light himself on fire outside a New York City courthouse on Friday where a jury was being chosen for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened as reporters were gathered outside of the courthouse to cover Trump’s trial, CNN reported. On-air, reporter Laura Coates said it appeared that a man had set himself on fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.


