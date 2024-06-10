Man found shot after massive fire breaks out at Miami apartment building

Apartment fire A fire erupted in a Miami apartment building where a person was found shot. (City of Miami Fire/X.com)

MIAMI — Authorities found a man suffering gunshot wounds Monday while responding to a large fire that sparked at a four-story apartment complex in Miami, according to multiple reports.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, according to The Associated Press.

Officials said they responded to reports of the fire at the building, just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, around 8:15 a.m.

At 8:15am, #mfr was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 431 NW 3 Street. Currently, we are still working a 3 alarm fire. On arrival, multiple residents were rescued and evacuated. They are now being assisted by @RedCross and @MiamiPD. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HdVvZWH29D — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) June 10, 2024

Check back for more on this developing story.





