Man dies after falling down elevator shaft

ERIE, Pa. — A man died on Tuesday after falling two stories down an elevator shaft at a northwestern Pennsylvania business, authorities said.
According to the City of Erie Fire Department, a man fell two stories in an elevator shaft at Andy’s Equipment Exchange, located at 959 W. 12th St. in Erie, WJET-TV reported.
The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. EDT. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed the man was dead at the scene, according to the television station.
One Dead Following Reported Fall Down Elevator Shaft at Erie Business | Click/tap to read ⬇️ https://t.co/29Ligzo4sx— Erie News Now (@ErieNewsNow) May 14, 2024
The circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unclear. The man’s name and age have not been released.
According to its Facebook page, Andy’s Equipment Exchange is a commercial food service restaurant equipment company that opened for business in 1987.
No other details were available, WICU-TV reported.
An investigation is ongoing.
