Linda Haynes, ‘Rolling Thunder’ actress, dead at 75

Linda Haynes: The actress had several roles in film and television from 1969 to 1980. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Actress Linda Haynes, who starred in the 1977 film “Rolling Thunder” with William Devane and Tommy Lee Jones, died on July 17. She was 75.

According to her obituary, Haynes died in Summerville, South Carolina. No cause of death was given.

Haynes’ son, Greg Sylvander, also announced his mother’s death in a Facebook post on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I report that my mother, Linda Haynes Sylvander, has passed away, peacefully at home,” Sylvander wrote. “My mom moved up to South Carolina to live with us over three years ago, and it was some of our very best times together.

“As an only child, I have dreaded these times my entire life. I find peace in the knowing that my mother was at peace and had the most beautiful life these final years together with her grandchildren, Courtney Sylvander and I.”

Haynes was born in Miami on Nov. 4, 1947, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She made her film debut in the 1969 movie, “Latitude Zero,” according to IMDb.com.

Her biggest role was as Carol in the psychological thriller, “Rolling Thunder,” and she also had a role in the 1980 film, “Brubaker,” which starred Robert Redford, according to the entertainment news website. That was her final film role, People reported.

Haynes also appeared on television with roles on one episode “My Three Sons” in 1971 and in an episode of “This is the Life” the following year, People reported.

She also had roles in the 1973 film “Coffy” and 1974′s “The Nickel Ride,” according to the magazine. Other roles included “The Drowning Pool” (1975) and “Human Experiments” (1979), according to Variety.

Haynes’ final acting credit came in the 1980 made-for-TV movie, “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones,” Deadline reported.

After stepping away from acting, Haynes became a legal secretary in Florida, according to her obituary. She moved to South Carolina in 2019.

