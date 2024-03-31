King Charles III attends Easter church service amid cancer treatment at St. George’s Chapel

Easter service: King Charles III smiles as he leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024, in Windsor, England. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended Easter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

It marked the first significant public appearance for the 75-year-old monarch since he was diagnosed with cancer, The Associated Press reported.

The extended royal family usually meets at Windsor Castle for Easter before they head to church, according to CNN. Charles and Camilla waved at a crowd before making their way into the chapel.

“Happy Easter,” a member of the public said to Charles. According to the AP, Charles replied, “And to you.”

After Charles was diagnosed with cancer, he postponed all previous public engagements, Reuters reported. The type of cancer is unspecified and was found after tests were done in January following a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Along with the king and queen, only select royals will be at the service on Sunday, with it being called “Easter Lite,” The Telegraph reported.

Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children did not attend the service, Reuters reported. On March 22, the Princess of Wales announced that she was having preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer that was found after her abdominal surgery in January, the AP reported.

St. George’s Chapel is Queen Elizabeth’s resting place, according to Reuters.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 King Charles III attends Easter church service WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Queen Camilla and King Charles III leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group