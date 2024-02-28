Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid says Taylor Swift made homemade Pop-Tarts for players

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared that Taylor Swift baked some homemade goodies for the team’s offensive linemen.

“She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts,” Reid said during an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to ESPN. “... She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one.”

The interview took place weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Billboard reported. Swift was in a suite at the game along with Blake Lively, Lana Del Ray, Ice Spice and, of course, her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family.

Reid said that Swift attending the games was “never an issue - honestly,” according to People.

“Travis handled it great,” he added. “She handled it great. And it was never an issue.”

Reid said he first met Swift when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I knew her dad and her mom — good, solid people,” Reid said, according to ESPN. “I met her when she was young. And she’s so grounded for who she is.”

He added, “Since the Queen has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. She’s so grounded for who she is,” according to CNN.

All we need now is Swift’s homemade Pop-Tart recipe.


