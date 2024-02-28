Judge refuses to halt collection of Trump’s $454M civil fraud penalty during his appeal

Appeal rejected: An appellate judge rejected former Donald Trump's request to put up a $100 million bond for his civil fraud penalty. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — An appellate judge in New York on Wednesday refused to halt the collection of Donald Trump’s $454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals the case.

Judge Anil Singh of the state’s appeals court rejected the former president’s request to post a $100 million bond, The New York Times reported. Trump told the court that might might need to sell some of his properties to raise the money if he does not get relief.

Attorneys representing Trump, his adult sons, his businesses and his companies filed a notice of appeal on Monday, asking a court to overturn the ruling issued earlier this month by Judge Arthur Engoron.

On Wednesday, Trump’s attorneys told the appellate court that the former president wanted to post $100 million because the lending ban imposed by Engeron on Feb. 16 made it impossible to secure a bond for the full $454 million amount, according to The Associated Press.

Trump will appeal to a panel of five appellate judges last month, the Times reported. If that appeal fails, the office of the New York attorney general’s office could seek to collect from Trump immediately, although it is likely that he will receive a 30-day grace period that will expire on March 25, according to the newspaper.

On Feb. 16, Engoron ordered Trump to pay $354.9 million in penalties and barred him and former Trump Organization officials from serving as officers or directors of any corporation or legal entity in New York for three years. Trump’s adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were prohibited from serving in similar positions for two years.

The former president was also ordered to pay nearly $100 million in interest, according to the AP.

