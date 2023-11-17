‘I’ve decided to give up smoke’: Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up pot

"Give up smoke" FILE PHOTO: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 106 & Park segment at House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The rapper said he has "decided to give up smoke." (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

It must be the end of times. Snoop Dogg says he has “decided to give up smoke.”

The rap mogul, whose real name is Calvin Broadus and is known for his marijuana use and businesses, told his more than 82 million Instagram followers, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” CNN reported. He ended the post “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop’s apparent hiatus from smoking weed came as a surprise after he claimed to have lit up at the White House and has several companies including his media company called “Merry Jane,”a series of cannabis products. and investments in Casa Verde Capital that financially helps marijuana start-ups.

Recently he launched a bag with Martha Stewart called “Best Bud Bags” that has a lighter and “secret stash pockets,” USA Today reported.

His debut was on Dr. Dre’s album “The Chronic” which had a marijuana leaf on the album art. Snoop also appeared in the stoner movie “Half-Baked,” the “Today” show reported.

Back in 2019, Snoop said he had a full-time employee whose only job was to roll blunts, adding in 2021 that he took 81 smoke breaks a day, CNN reported.

Not everyone believes that the 52-year-old entertainer is snuffing out his joint, the “Today” show reported.

Some followers said it can’t be real, joking that they should report the accounts for being hacked.

Others speculated that he’s changing the form of weed he’s using, “Snoop is launching edibles company,” one post said, according to “Today.”

“Define... smoke,” actor Lamorne Morris wrote, according to USA Today.

Still, Snoop Dogg has had support from other entertainers including T-Pain with whom Snoop recently collaborated, wrote “Stay strong Unc #support.”

