Hunter Biden found guilty of federal gun charges.

FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 11, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. A verdict has been reached.

Jurors found Hunter Biden, the president’s son, guilty of federal gun charges on Tuesday, years after he bought a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine in 2018.

The verdict was reached just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, about two hours after the jury began deliberations for the day, CNN reported. Jurors spent about an hour deliberating Monday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the case, according to The Associated Press.

Biden was convicted of lying on a federal form about his addiction, making false representations to a firearms dealer and illegally having a Colt Cobra 38 special revolver in his possession for 11 days in October 2018.

He had denied wrongdoing, with his attorney emphasizing that no one testified to seeing him using drugs in the month of the purchase, according to the AP.

Prosecutor Leo Wise said in his closing statement Monday that Biden “knew he used crack” around the time he bought the gun and told jurors they could “consider the defendant’s pattern of use” in determining his guilt or innocence, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





