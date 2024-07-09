Former Sen. Jim Inhofe dies

Sen. Jim Inhofe WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) speaks to reporters following Senate Republican Policy luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which has been delayed from its initial deadline of May 1. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images) (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has died. He was 89.

Sources told KWTV he died surrounded by family after a sudden illness.

Inhofe was the longest-serving senator in the history of Oklahoma, retiring in 2023.

The Republican senator was born in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1934, KFOR reported.

According to his official congressional biography, Inhofe attended public schools in Tulsa, attending Central High School, according to KWTV, and earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tulsa in 1973.

Inhofe served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958 and eventually became the president of Quaker Life Insurance Company.

The Oklahoman called Inhofe “the definition of a career politician.”

He served in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives from 1967 to 1969, then in the state Senate from 1969 to 1977.

Inhofe ran for governor of Oklahoma in 1974 but lost the race.

He was Mayor of Tulsa from 1979 through 1984 and eventually turned his sights on the federal government, representing Oklahoma’s first district in Congress from 1987 until he moved over to the Senate in 1994.

KRMG reported that Rep. KevinHern (OK-01) released a statement, reading:

“Senator Jim Inhofe was a dear friend and mentor, a titan in Oklahoma, and a highly effective leader in DC. Tammy and I are keeping Kay and the rest of the Inhofe family in our prayers. Jim spent his life in service to his country, both in uniform and in the halls of Congress. He will always be remembered as a fighter, especially for our military service members. Jim’s legacy of service, leadership, and faith reflect the Oklahoma Standard and the pride he held in his work. Along with the family, friends, and many Oklahomans who knew and loved him, I mourn the loss of a great man.”

Inhofe is survived by his wife Kay and three of four children, KWTV reported.

