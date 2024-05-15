Eminem publishes ‘obituary’ for Slim Shady, teases new music

Eminem FILE PHOTO: Inductee Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Apparently Slim Shady has passed.

Rapper Eminem has published an “obituary” for his alter ego, publishing it in the Detroit Free Press.

The advertisement is a quarter page in the Detroit newspaper with the header “OBITUARIES” and a headline that reads “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions” and a subhead of “Fans “Will Never Forget” Controversial Rapper.”

It is accompanied by a photo of Eminem wearing overalls and a hockey mask he frequently used on stage, the newspaper reported.

The ad has “ADVERTISEMENT” to separate it from normal coverage since an agency purchased the space.

The ad has “ADVERTISEMENT” to separate it from normal coverage since an agency purchased the space to promote Eminem’s new album, appropriately called “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).”

Billboard reported that his 12th studio album is expected to come out this summer and that the ad was a hint for its lead single.

Some speculated that “Will Never Forget” will be a single released soon, pointing out the quotation marks around that portion of the subhead.

