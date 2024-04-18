Dickey Betts, Allman Brothers Band singer and guitarist, dies at 80

Dickey Betts FILE PHOTO: Recording Artist Dickey Betts at the press conference for the Gibson Custom Southern Rock tribute 1959 Les Paul at the Gibson Guitar Factory on May 19, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Betts died at the age of 80. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Dickey Betts, the singer, songwriter and guitarist who co-founded the influential Allman Brothers Band, has died, family members announced on Thursday. He was 80.

The Betts family confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media.

“The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, (Florida), surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days.”

Betts’ manager, David Spero, told Rolling Stone that the musician died of cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

As part of the Allman Brothers Band, Betts shared lead guitar duties with Duane Allman and helped to create a new genre in the 1960s and 1970s — Southern rock, according to The Associated Press. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

“Their Southern rock was an exciting fusion of rock, jazz, country and blues and was reflective of the emergency of the new South,” Willie Nelson said while inducting the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“And like many of us in those days who came from the South, we grew up in an environment of music that included a bit of everything. Music was not confined in such rigid formats, and the Allman Brothers Band took what moved them and merged it into something unique that audiences loved, a sound that redefined the direction of rock and roll and opened the doors to a spirit of experimentation that continues in today’s music.”

MACON, GA - MAY 5: Rock group The Allman Brothers (L-R) Duane Allman, Dickey Betts, Gregg Allman, Jai Johanny Johanson, Berry Oakley and Butch Trucks sit on some rairoad tracks on May 5, 1969 outside of Macon, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)





