Angela Bofill, ‘I Try,’ ‘I’m On Your Side’ singer, dead at 70

Singer-songwriter Angela Bofill, who performed “I Try,” “I’m On Your Side” and “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” died June 13. She was 70.

Bofill, a music with Cuban-Puerto Rican roots, died at her daughter’s home in Vallejo, California, Rich Engel, her friend and representative told People. A cause of death was not given.

Engel also announced the artist’s death in two separate posts on Bofill’s Facebook page.

A New York native, Bofill began her professional career as a singer when she was a teenager in the early 1970s, according to Variety. She attended the Manhattan School of Music and received a bachelor’s of music degree in 1976, the entertainment news website reported.

She was born on May 2, 1954, in Brooklyn and sang as a teen in New York City’s All City Chorus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She released her first album, “Angie” in 1978, which included the hit “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” and the jazz song, “Under the Moon and Over the Sky,” the entertainment news website reported.

In 1979, Bofill released her second album, “Angel of the Night,” Variety reported. The album included “I Try” and “What I Wouldn’t Do (For the Love of You.”

Her next album, “Something About You,” featured the title track and “Holdin’ Out for Love,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bofill’s “Too Tough” album included another hit, “I’m On Your Side,” the entertainment website reported.

News of Bofill’s death was originally greeted with skepticism since rumors had circulated in 2020 that she had passed away, People reported. The singer had strokes in 2006 and 2007, according to the magazine.

She released 10 studio albums throughout her career and also provided backing vocals on albums for Diana Ross and Kirk Whalum, Variety reported.

Bofill was inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023.

