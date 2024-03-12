2024 Presidential election: Will Biden or Trump secure their party’s nomination Tuesday?

Will Biden or Trump win the nomination Tuesday? President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump could both secure their party’s nomination Tuesday as four states and one U.S. territory are casting votes Tuesday. (mphillips007/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump could both secure their party’s nomination Tuesday as four states and one U.S. territory are casting votes in primaries and caucuses.

Georgia, Mississippi and Washington are holding both Republican and Democratic contests, while Hawaii is holding its GOP caucus and the Northern Mariana Islands will be picking Democratic delegates. Democrats who live abroad will also be casting votes Tuesday.

Trump, with 1,078 delegates, needs 137 of the 161 GOP delegates to be awarded Tuesday to reach the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination.

Biden, with 1,872 delegates, needs 96 more to reach the 1,968 delegates needed for the Democratic nomination.

Democrats will be awarding 241 delegates on Tuesday. Democrats living abroad have been casting votes since March 5 for another 13 delegates. Those votes must be counted by Sunday.

Trump’s path to the White House became easier last week after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley suspended her campaign. Haley’s announcement came a day after she won only one primary -- in Vermont -- out of the 15 states that held Republican primaries on Super Tuesday.

Losing 14 of 15 races on the day when more than 800 GOP delegates were awarded made it nearly impossible for Haley to stop Trump from securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Biden’s Democratic two main opponents -- Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson -- suspended their campaigns though Williamson “unsuspended” her campaign in late February.

While both Trump and Biden will likely reach the number of delegates to secure the nomination this week or, at the latest, next week, they still must be formally nominated at their party’s conventions.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to July 18. The Democratic National Convention will be in Chicago from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

The General Election is set for Nov. 5.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s primaries:

Georgia:

Democratic delegate count: 108

Republican delegate count: 59

Polls close at 7 p.m. EDT

Mississippi:

Democratic delegate count: 35

Republican delegate count: 40

Polls close at 7 p.m. EDT

Washington:

Democratic delegate count: 92

Republican delegate count: 43

Polls close at 11 p.m. EDT

Hawaii:

Republican delegate count: 19

In-person voting at the Republican caucuses ends at 2 a.m. EDT Wednesday (8 p.m. in Hawaii)

Northern Mariana Islands

Democratic delegate count: 11

Voting began on March 5

Democrats living abroad

Democratic delegate count: 13

Voting began on March 5

